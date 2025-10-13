Exclusive | No Entry Mein Entry ain't shelved, Boney Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on Diljit Dosanjh's exit, reveals if Varun Dhawan has left movie: 'Active discussions to..'
India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can destroy..., it costs Rs...
Evolving Dynamics of Indian Real Estate:- Expert View by Shrikant Basare, Founder of Homebazaar.com
Cardano Price Forecast: Here's How High ADA and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Could Reach by 2030
Lakshmi Puja 2025: City-wise shubh muhurat, puja vidhi other details
Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Why $1 Could Happen Sooner Than You Think
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...
Will Israel resume bombing Gaza Strip once all hostages return? Will Trump's peace plan fail ultimately?
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details
INDIA
The Ministry of Defence has ordered mass production of the Dharashakti Integrated Electronic Warfare System, a Rs 5,150 crore project. It is designed to combat enemy radar system and electronic attack while securing India's military communication network.
India is making rapid advancements in its defence sector and raise its capabilities by integrating modern technology with new warfare strategies. To upgrade its current defence powers, the Ministry of Defence has approved the mass production of the Dharashakthi Integrated Electronic Warfare System (EW). The massive project is designed for the Indian Armed Forces to block and render the electronic signals of the enemy powerless.
The high-tech Dharashakti warfare system has been formally sanctioned for a large-scale production order for Dharashakti valued at Rs 5,150 crore by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). It is designed to provide the Indian Armed Forces with advanced capabilities in both communication (COM) and non-communication (Non-COM) electronic warfare. Its core capabilities include intercepting, monitoring, and destroying rival electronic signals and their radar system while ensuring secure military communications.
According to defence experts, Dharashakthi can defeat the signal monitoring capabilities of countries like Pakistan and China effectively.
Dharashakti warfare system is specially designed to operate in desert and plain terrains and prepared for tough regions like the Samaghat and Shatrughat sectors. These optimisations make it combat-ready for high-temperature and open-field operations and also strengthened for visibility and range, crucial in such areas. The platform integrates specialised modules for COM and Non-COM segments. The COM segment focuses on radio-frequency interception, analysis, and secure messaging, while the Non-COM component targets radar signal detection, jamming, and electronic countermeasures.
Dharashakthi is integrated with an advanced Electro-Optical (EO) suite, containing high-resolution visual and infrared sensors. With such equipment, Dharashakti can accurately target acquisition, battlefield surveillance, and real-time threat assessment in even adverse light and weather conditions.
The Dharashakthi system can simultaneously destroy enemy targets while enhancing communication for Indian forces at a long range, equipped with technology that blocks interference. Dharashakthi system makes defence communication so secure as to protect it even in the case of an electronic attack launched by the enemy.