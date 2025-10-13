India’s Dharashakti big blow to Pakistan, China’s defence capabilities, can destroy..., it costs Rs...

The Ministry of Defence has ordered mass production of the Dharashakti Integrated Electronic Warfare System, a Rs 5,150 crore project. It is designed to combat enemy radar system and electronic attack while securing India's military communication network.

India is making rapid advancements in its defence sector and raise its capabilities by integrating modern technology with new warfare strategies. To upgrade its current defence powers, the Ministry of Defence has approved the mass production of the Dharashakthi Integrated Electronic Warfare System (EW). The massive project is designed for the Indian Armed Forces to block and render the electronic signals of the enemy powerless.

What is the Indian Army’s Dharashakthi?

The high-tech Dharashakti warfare system has been formally sanctioned for a large-scale production order for Dharashakti valued at Rs 5,150 crore by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). It is designed to provide the Indian Armed Forces with advanced capabilities in both communication (COM) and non-communication (Non-COM) electronic warfare. Its core capabilities include intercepting, monitoring, and destroying rival electronic signals and their radar system while ensuring secure military communications.

According to defence experts, Dharashakthi can defeat the signal monitoring capabilities of countries like Pakistan and China effectively.

How powerful is Dharashakti?

Dharashakti warfare system is specially designed to operate in desert and plain terrains and prepared for tough regions like the Samaghat and Shatrughat sectors. These optimisations make it combat-ready for high-temperature and open-field operations and also strengthened for visibility and range, crucial in such areas. The platform integrates specialised modules for COM and Non-COM segments. The COM segment focuses on radio-frequency interception, analysis, and secure messaging, while the Non-COM component targets radar signal detection, jamming, and electronic countermeasures.

Dharashakthi is integrated with an advanced Electro-Optical (EO) suite, containing high-resolution visual and infrared sensors. With such equipment, Dharashakti can accurately target acquisition, battlefield surveillance, and real-time threat assessment in even adverse light and weather conditions.

The Dharashakthi system can simultaneously destroy enemy targets while enhancing communication for Indian forces at a long range, equipped with technology that blocks interference. Dharashakthi system makes defence communication so secure as to protect it even in the case of an electronic attack launched by the enemy.