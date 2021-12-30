India's daily COVID-19 tally crosses 13000-mark, 43% higher than yesterday

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 13,000 mark in the country after around 49 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 am.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 63 days now.

The active cases comrpise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India saw the highest single-day rise of 180 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The 961 cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.