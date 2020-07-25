India's COVID-19 testing facility at all-time high, 4.2 lakh samples tested for coronavirus in past 24 hours

Moreover, with a mortality rate of 2.35%, India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

For the first time, India conducted a record number of COVID tests, more than 4,20,000 in a single day. With 20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068.

The persistent increase in the number of labs from merely one in January 2020 to 1301 today, inclusive of 902 government labs and 399 in the private sector. Revised facilitative guidelines of testing by ICMR and all-round efforts by the governments have contributed to the significant increase in testing for the deadly virus.

Moreover, the union government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat” with aggressive testing which may lead to higher number of daily positive cases initially but would eventually achieve a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, with a mortality rate of 2.35%, India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,916 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,36,861, out of which there are 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 31,358 with 757 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,57,117 cases reported until Friday.