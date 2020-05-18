India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1-lakh mark as Lockdown 4.0 begins

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases in India crossed one lakh on Monday with Maharashtra registering over one-third of total infections.

While the official Health Ministry data on Monday morning put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 96,169, a DNA tally figures updated by different states and UTs as of 11 PM put the number of total cases at 1,00,293. The death toll has risen to 3,155 while the Health Ministry update shows 3,029 total COVID-19 deaths.

The number rose rapidly on Monday as Maharashtra reported 2,033 new cases, taking the tally to 35,058. This was the second consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases and it is the second-highest single-day count after 2,347 infections recorded on May 17.

The total number of cases in the state is now 35,058 while 1,249 people have died.

Gujarat recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths on Monday, taking the state's tally of cases to 11,746 and the death toll to 694.

The number of cases in Delhi has also crossed the 10,000-mark while the death toll has now reached 160.

Rajasthan also recorded 305 fresh COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths as of 9 pm. The total number of cases in the state is now at 5507, including 2151 active cases and 138 deaths.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre announced another extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17.

The global tally of coronavirus cases as of 11 pm stands at 47.6 lakh while the death toll is 3.2 lakh. The US tops the global COVID-19 chart with over 14.9 lakh confirmed cases and nearly 90,000 deaths, India is the 11th most-affected country.

China, where the first coronavirus cases was confirmed last month, has reported little over 84,000 cases and 4,638 deaths, according to a database maintained by John Hopkins University in the US.