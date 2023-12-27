Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

10 highest-rated films of Salman Khan

Most ODI wins as captain in 2023

8 winter foods for bone strength

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Why 27 Indians stayed back in France when grounded plane with over 300 passengers returned?

Israel Hamas war: Shocking! more than 100 Palestinians killed overnight during Israeli air strikes

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, Police find letter addressed to envoy | DNA India News

Watch: Jackie Shroff feeds Never Have I Ever's Devi his iconic anda kadi patta, hilarious crossover has fans in splits

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities begins with traditional ceremony; Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar attend

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

HomeIndia

India

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

Most of the patients are currently in home isolation, officials said. There is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, they added.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Forty more cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were recorded, with the tally of cases of the new variant across the country till December 26 rising to 109, official sources said on Wednesday. Thirty-six cases were detected from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana, they said. Most of the patients are currently in home isolation, they added.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul had said last week that the new variant was being closely investigated but he stressed on the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.
Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating a mild illness, officials have said.

There is also no increase in hospitalisation rates and COVID-19 is an incidental finding in those hospitalised due to other medical conditions, they said. Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant last week had written to states and Union territories calling for requisite public health measures to be put in place and underlined the critical COVID-19 control and management strategies considering the ongoing festive season.

READ | New Year gift for SBI customers, bank hikes FD interest rates; check details

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They have asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection of rising trend of cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 529 cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Three new fatalities -- two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1), emerged in August 2023 in Luxembourg and is descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Meet actor who suffered from brain tumour in childhood, quit school, fought poverty, know his Rajinikanth connection

Meet man who moved to India to build Rs 41952 crore garment company, his family's net worth is...

Meet IAS officer of 27 years who became an actor, later joined politics, first Indian to clear...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE