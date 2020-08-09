India`s patients recovering from COVID-19 crossed the 14.2 lakh mark.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday stated that India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68.32%.

"There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India`s total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005. The recovery rate, on a steady upward rise, stands at 68.32 per cent," read a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry further stated that the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country stands at 2.04 percent.

It also informed that the active cases, which are the actual caseload for India at 6,19,088 account for 29.64 percent of total positive cases. The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 16,947 on Saturday.



The union government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat” with aggressive testing which may lead to a higher number of daily positive cases initially but would eventually achieve a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.