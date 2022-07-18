Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

India's COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 6% after 161 days as country records nearly 17,000 new cases

There are now 1,44,264 active cases and the death toll has risen to 5,25,760.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

India's COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 6% after 161 days as country records nearly 17,000 new cases
File Photo

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen by 16,935 in a single day with a daily positivity rate of more than six per cent after 161 days bringing the total to 4,37,67,534, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, which was updated on Monday.

Also, READ: Despite backing NDA’s Draupadi Murmu, Shiv Sena supports Opposition’s VP candidate Margaret Alva

There are now 1,44,264 active cases, and the death toll has risen to 5,25,760, with 51 more deaths, according to statistics updated at 8 a.m. The government said that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.47%, with active cases accounting for 0.33 percent of all infections.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

Last year, the nation passed the depressing two-crore-person mark on May 4 and the three-crore-person mark on June 23. On January 25th, it surpassed the four-crore-dollar threshold.

(With Inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.