India's COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 6% after 161 days as country records nearly 17,000 new cases

File Photo

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen by 16,935 in a single day with a daily positivity rate of more than six per cent after 161 days bringing the total to 4,37,67,534, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, which was updated on Monday.

There are now 1,44,264 active cases, and the death toll has risen to 5,25,760, with 51 more deaths, according to statistics updated at 8 a.m. The government said that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.47%, with active cases accounting for 0.33 percent of all infections.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

Last year, the nation passed the depressing two-crore-person mark on May 4 and the three-crore-person mark on June 23. On January 25th, it surpassed the four-crore-dollar threshold.

(With Inputs from PTI)