India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops below 2.5%; now amongst lowest in the world

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has fallen below 2.5%.

The Ministry informed that with 'effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols', they have been able to control the death rates caused by the virus.

It stated that the death fatality rate currently stands at 2.49%, recording one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

Centre, the State/UT governments have ramped up the testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts, health ministry went on to say.

"Many States have conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities. This, with the help of technological solutions like Mobile Apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities," the press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare further said.

Moreover, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level.

As of now, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average,5 States and UTs have a CFR of Zero, and 14 States and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%.

But COVID-19 cases continue to rise. India on Sunday yet again witnessed its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 10,77,618, out of which there are 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.