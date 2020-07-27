Headlines

India's COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate drops to 2.28%, amongst lowest in the world

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that with effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols, they have been able to control the death rates caused by the coronavirus.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday stated that India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has now dropped to 2.28%, which is one of the lowest in the world.

The Ministry informed that with effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols, they have been able to control the death rates caused by the virus.

"The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection and isolation through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously falling Case Fatality Rate and improving Recovery Rate," said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They added, "With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped."

Centre, the State/UT governments have ramped up the testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts, health ministry went on to say.

India on Monday (July 27, 2020) reported 30,000 recoveries per day for the fourth successive day. 

According to the latest health bulletin, there were 31,991 patients who were discharged in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total recoveries beyond 9 lakh and the number currently stands at 9,17,567, while the Recovery Rate has bettered to 64%.

"As a result of low mortality and more people recovering, the recovered cases exceed the active cases (4,85,114) by 4,32,453 today. Medical attention continues to be provided to all active cases in hospitals and home settings," said the Union Health Ministry.

However, India recorded the highest-single day spike on Monday in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. With over 49,931 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on this day crossed the 14.35 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 32,700-mark as well. 

