India's communication satellite GSAT-30 successfully launched by ISRO

In what comes as a momentous technological feat, India's latest communication satellite 'GSAT-30' was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during the early hours on Friday from the Kourou spaceport at French Guiana.

India's communication satellite #GSAT30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by #Ariane5 #VA251. Thanks for your support !!! For details please visit: https://t.co/FveT3dGuo6 Image Courtesy: Arianespace pic.twitter.com/67csn0zZq7 — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2020

The GSAT-30 satellite was launched by the vehicle 'Ariane 5 VA-251' at 2:35 AM on Friday, according to the schedule provided by ISRO. After a flight lasting 38 minutes 25 seconds, the GSAT-30 separated from the Ariane 5 launch vehicle in the upper stages before reaching into the elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

According to an ISRO press release, GSAT-30, which derives its heritage from ISRO’s earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series, will provide continuity to operational services on some of the in-orbit satellites. It is set to replace the ISAT-4A satellite, which is currently in orbit.

“GSAT-30 has a unique configuration of providing flexible frequency segments and flexible coverage. The satellite will provide communication services to Indian mainland and islands through Ku-band and wide coverage covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia through C-band” ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan said.

Additionally, GSAT will also provide DTH Television Services, connectivity to VSATs for ATM, Stock-exchange, Television uplinking and Teleport Services, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and e-governance applications. The satellite will also be used for bulk data transfer for a host of emerging telecommunication applications, the ISRO chairman added.

Before placing itself in the GTO (36,000 km above the equator), the GSAT-30 satellite will perform orbit-raising manoeuvres using its on-board propulsion system. During this final stage, the two solar arrays and the antenna reflectors of GSAT-30 will be deployed. After the GSAT-30 successfully places itself in orbit, it will begin operation.