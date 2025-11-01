FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy

India will launch its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, on 2 November 2025 from Sriharikota. This is a major step forward in India’s military space capability.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

India will launch its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, on 2 November 2025 from Sriharikota. This is a major step forward in India’s military space capability. The satellite weighs about 4,400 kg and will provide communication support over a wide ocean area, including the entire Indian region.

This satellite, also called GSAT-7R, is specially designed for the Indian Navy. It will improve secure communication between warships, submarines, aircraft and ground command centres.The project cost is ₹1,589 crore and the contract was signed in June 2019 between ISRO and the Indian Navy. CMS-03 will replace the older GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite which was launched in 2013 and has been the main communication link for the Navy till now.

CMS-03 will use multiple frequency bands — UHF, S, C and Ku bands. This allows strong voice, video and data communication across the Indian Ocean Region for naval forces operating up to 2,000 km from the Indian coast. This multi-band system also protects communication from jamming attempts by enemy forces.This satellite will help the Navy maintain continuous, secure communication with all its platforms — whether ships, submarines, patrol aircraft or maritime command centres.

It will support real-time information sharing and faster decision making in both peace and conflict situations.For submarines, this satellite offers a big advantage because they can maintain secure communication even while staying hidden underwater. For surface warships, this means improved coordination and constant situational awareness in remote sea areas where normal communication is not possible.Maritime patrol aircraft can now send high-resolution video, radar images and intelligence data straight to Navy HQ or warships instantly. This improves detection of enemy movement, submarine tracking and also search-and-rescue operations.With CMS-03, India becomes less dependent on foreign or commercial communication satellites.

This increases India’s security and brings more autonomy in safeguarding maritime interests.This satellite will also help in coastal security, anti-piracy missions, disaster relief operations and in protecting India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

China’s increasing naval presence in the Indian Ocean makes secure military communication very important for India. CMS-03 strengthens India’s position and gives the Navy a reliable space-based network for future operations.CMS-03 is only one part of India’s growing space-based defence infrastructure.

India already operates multiple satellites for communication, surveillance and strategic use. Soon these different space systems will work together to create a complete space defence architecture.With CMS-03, India moves closer to becoming a major maritime power in the Indo-Pacific region. This satellite will change how India conducts operations at sea — giving the Navy more reach, more intelligence, and more control.

In the strategic chessboard of the Indo-Pacific, CMS-03 gives India a powerful new move — and strengthens the Navy’s ability to protect national interests across the vast ocean.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

