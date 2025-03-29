INDIA
AC coaches, for instance, come with a higher fare compared to sleeper and general coaches due to the added comfort and amenities.
Indian Railways runs thousands of trains daily, with fares determined by the amenities provided. While AC coaches are generally more expensive than sleeper and ordinary coaches, there is one train that stands out. It offers air-conditioned travel at a lower cost than other AC trains while being faster than sleeper and ordinary coaches. Often called the 'Poor Man’s Rajdhani Express,' this train provides affordable AC travel, making it accessible to the common man.
This train is known as the least expensive in India and features completely air-conditioned coaches. It provides an affordable, comfortable travel experience. The cost of a ticket on Indian Railways varies based on the coach and amenities. For example, AC coaches offer higher fares compared to sleeper and general coaches due to the added comfort and amenities.
You guessed it right! We are talking about the Garib Rath Express. Its fare is still the lowest among the trains with first-rate amenities, even though its carriages have air conditioning. Don't be confused by the low price, though; this train competes with the Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express in terms of speed.
The Garib Rath was introduced to provide affordably priced, comfortable air-conditioning travel. Passengers can travel to a variety of destinations in an AC coach for a remarkably low price of just 68 paise per kilometre.
This train has full air conditioning, same as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat trains; however, the fare is much less expensive. In 2006, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was India's Rail Minister at the time, opened the first service between Saharsa and Amritsar via the Garib Rath Express.
The Garib Rath Express mainly runs long-distance routes that connect India's major cities and important railway stations. At the moment, it connects cities like Delhi and Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, and Patna and Kolkata via 26 distinct routes. Because of its popularity and low cost, the train is frequently packed all year long, making it difficult to get a confirmed ticket.
Though it typically runs between 66 and 96 km/h, the Vande Bharat Express may reach speeds of up to 160 km/h. The Garib Rath Express, on the other hand, moves between 70 and 75 km/h on average. The Garib Rath is still competitive in terms of speed, especially given its price, even though the Vande Bharat offers luxury and speed.
At 2,075 miles, the Garib Rath Express travels the furthest between Chennai and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi. It costs Rs 1500 for a ticket and takes 28 hours and 30 minutes to complete the trip. The Rajdhani Express travels the same Chennai–Delhi route in 28 hours and 15 minutes, which is about the same amount of time as the Garib Rath. However, a third AC ticket on the Rajdhani costs Rs 4,210, which is about three times the price of a ticket on the Garib Rath, which costs Rs 1,500.
The Garib Rath Express's low fares are the primary factor in its popularity. For passengers who like to travel long distances but are unable to pay the higher fares of other trains, it is an excellent choice.
