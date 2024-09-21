India’s Catalyst for Microgravity Research and Tech Innovation

The government has approved the development of the first module of the ‘Bharatiya Antariksh Station’ (BAS-1).

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to construct the first unit of the ‘Bharatiya Antariksh Station’ (BAS), designed to create an Indian space station that will orbit 400 km above Earth. This decision comes as part of an expansion of the Gaganyaan programme, which will update its scope and budget. An additional Rs 11,170 crore has been allocated to the Gaganyaan programme, increasing the total funding to Rs 20,193 crore with the updated scope.

The government has approved the development of the first module of the ‘Bharatiya Antariksh Station’ (BAS-1). This will also involve missions to test and prove the technologies needed to successfully build and operate the BAS. Weighing 52 tons, this huge structure will act as a research hub where Indian astronauts and scientists can perform experiments in microgravity, astronomy and Earth observation. It will also enable astronauts to remain in orbit for 15-20 days.

The revised plan now covers the development of the BAS and the preparatory missions needed for it. It also includes adding one more un-crewed mission and extra equipment required for the ongoing Gaganyaan programme. This update ensures that all necessary steps are taken for the smooth progress of both projects.

The Gaganyaan programme, approved in December 2018, aims to send humans into low-Earth orbit (LEO) and establish the basic technologies required for India’s future human space exploration efforts. All major space-faring nations are putting in significant efforts and investments to build and activate the capabilities needed for long-term human space missions, including future exploration of the Moon and beyond.

The programme will be carried out using ISRO’s existing project management system. The goal is to create and showcase key technologies needed for long-term human space missions. To reach this goal, ISRO plans to complete four missions under the ongoing Gaganyaan programme by 2026. Additionally, it will develop the BAS-1 and conduct four more missions to test and validate various technologies for the BAS by December 2028.

A space facility like the BAS will enhance scientific research and technology development in areas that rely on microgravity. This will result in new technological advancements and promote innovation in important research and development areas. Greater involvement of industry in the human spaceflight programme will boost economic activity and create more jobs, particularly in specialized high-tech areas within the space and its related sectors.

Key Highlights of the BAS

The BAS will consist of five modules linked together using a Common Berthing Mechanism. The station will measure 27 metres by 20 metres and is expected to weigh about 52 tons, which is much heavier than the originally planned 25 tons. It will accommodate a short-term crew of up to six astronauts, with a regular crew size of 3-4 astronauts. The BAS will orbit at an altitude of 400-450 km at an inclination of 51.6°, making it accessible from spaceports in the US, Russia, Japan and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The station will host 2-4 astronauts at a time. A crew module and rocket will dock at one end of the station to transport astronauts to and from the station. India is also developing a unique docking port compatible with the International Space Station’s (ISS’s) docking system.

25+ Years of Humans in Space

The ISS is the world’s largest international collaboration in science and technology, involving a partnership between European countries (through the ESA), the US (NASA), Japan (JAXA), Canada (CSA) and Russia (Roscosmos). The ISS weighs nearly 400 tons and spans an area roughly the size of a football field. It orbits Earth in about 90-93 minutes, completing nearly 16 orbits each day—usually between 15.5 and 15.9.

Building the space station on Earth and launching it all at once was impossible because no rocket is large, or powerful, enough for the task. To solve this, the ISS was sent into space piece by piece and gradually assembled in orbit, about 400 km above Earth. This process took more than 40 missions to complete. The first part of the ISS was launched in 1998 with the help of a Russian rocket. After that, additional parts were gradually added.

By 2000, the station was ready for people and the first crew arrived on November 2, 2000. Since then, people have continuously lived on the space station. Over the years, more sections were added and NASA, along with its international partners, completed the ISS in 2011. It is the ninth space station to be inhabited by humans, following such earlier Soviet, Russian and US stations as the Salyut, Almaz, Mir and Skylab.

This unique microgravity laboratory has supported over 3,000 research projects from more than 4,200 scientists worldwide.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

