India approved a Rs 62,000 crore deal for 156 Indigenous Light Combat Helicopters Prachand for the Army and Air Force to strengthen defence.

India has approved its biggest-ever defence deal to strengthen its armed forces. The government has cleared the purchase of 156 indigenous Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand for the Indian Army and Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal, valued at Rs 62,000 crore, was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security on Friday.

In June 2024, HAL had already received an order for these helicopters. As per the allocation, 90 LCH will be delivered to the Indian Army, while 60 will be supplied to the Indian Air Force. These helicopters are being manufactured at HAL's Tumakuru plant in Karnataka.

Strengthening Defence Along Borders

According to defence sources, the Light Combat Prachand Helicopters will be deployed for operations along China and Pakistan borders, significantly boosting India’s defence capabilities. These helicopters will also contribute to job creation and the growth of India's aerospace industry.

What makes the LCH Prachand unique is its ability to operate at high altitudes, ranging from 5,000 to 16,400 feet. This makes it ideal for missions in challenging terrains like the Siachen Glacier and Eastern Ladakh, where high-altitude warfare is crucial.

Advanced Features of Prachand Helicopters

These helicopters are equipped with air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, enhancing their combat capabilities. Additionally, they have been integrated with advanced data chips, allowing them to participate in network-centric operations. These data chips enable seamless coordination between multiple aircraft and ground units, making them highly efficient in modern warfare.

The LCH Prachand was officially inducted into the Indian Air Force in October 2022 and has since proven its capability in various operational scenarios.

India’s Defence Expansion

India has been actively working to strengthen its defence sector with a focus on indigenous manufacturing. The Defence Ministry has signed contracts worth over Rs 2.09 lakh crore in this financial year, reflecting the country’s commitment to self-reliance in military technology.

The approval of the 156 Prachand helicopters is a significant step in this direction, ensuring that the Indian Army and Air Force remain well-equipped for future challenges.