India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, says, 'A third country...'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, i.e., August 1, turned down speculations of any rift in India-Russia ties following sharp comments from US President Donald Trump over the bilateral ties between the two nations. "Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership", MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing a press briefing.

