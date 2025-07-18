India's BIG statement on EU sanctions against Russia, says, 'There should be no double standards...'

India has responded to recent sanctions announced by the European Union, stating that it does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures and emphasizing the importance of avoiding double standards, especially in the domain of energy trade.

India has responded to recent sanctions announced by the European Union, stating that it does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures and emphasizing the importance of avoiding double standards, especially in the domain of energy trade. In response to media queries on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the European Union. India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures."

"We are a responsible actor and remain fully committed to our legal obligations," Jaiswal said. The spokesperson further underlined that the Government of India considers the provision of energy security a critical responsibility.

"Government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens. We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he added.

The remarks align with the External Affairs Ministry's response on Thursday to NATO chief Mark Rutte's comments on potential secondary sanctions over Russian oil, stressing that securing India's energy needs is an "overriding priority" and decisions are driven by "available offers" and "prevailing global circumstances."

The Ministry of External Affairs further cautioned against "double standards" on the matter.Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate and I have said this in the past as well that securing the energy needs of our people is, understandably, an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets, as well as by the prevailing global circumstances."

"We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter," the MEA Spokesperson said. The NATO Secretary General had in his recent remarks asked India, China, and Brazil to reconsider their purchase of oil from Russia or face the prospect of "100 per cent secondary sanctions".

Rutte echoed the position taken by US President Donald Trump, who earlier this week threatened severe tariffs on countries maintaining trade with Russia. "My encouragement to these three countries, particularly, is that if you live now in Beijing or in Delhi, or you are the President of Brazil, you might want to take a look at this because this might hit you very hard," Rutte had said.

The NATO chief had also urged India and the other countries to "make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks" with Ukraine. "because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way."

