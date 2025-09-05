India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'

Recently, the US President called secondary sanctions on India a direct action against Russia, as "that costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia." Calling India the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, he indicated that New Delhi could face further penalties if...

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, i.e., September 5, asserted that India will continue to purchase Russian oil, emphasising that the decisions are driven solely by national interests. "Whether it is Russian oil or anything else, we will take a call based on what suits our needs in terms of rates, logistics, or whatever. Where we buy our oil from, especially since it is a big-ticket foreign exchange-related item, is a call we will take based on what suits us best. So, we will undoubtedly be buying Russian oil," said FM Sitharaman in an interview with News18.

The Union Minister further highlighted that the contribution of crude oil to India's import bill is the highest. Sitharaman's remarks come amid strained India-US ties, followed by Donald Trump's steep tariffs imposed on Indian imports. In August, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on India as he accused New Delhi of "fueling the Ukraine war" by engaging in crude oil business with Russia.

Recently, the US President called secondary sanctions on India a direct action against Russia, as "that costs hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia." Calling India the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, he indicated that New Delhi could face further penalties if it continues energy imports from Moscow.

Relief to exporters bearing brunt of tariffs

Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview with the news channel, also assured that the government is planning to introduce relief measures for exporters who have been bearing the brunt of Donald Trump's steep tariffs against Indian goods. "We will come out with something to hold those who have been hit. The package includes a variety of measures, and something is definitely coming to help them", she said, without elaborating further.

