On April 6, 2025, in the heart of New Delhi, Dr Samir V Kamat, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), electrified the audience at a DRDO event with updates on India’s defence advancements. He spoke of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), set to take flight by 2035, and a new aero engine project with a foreign partner.

Yet, the star of the show was India’s breakthrough in Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs)—futuristic systems that use concentrated energy, like lasers or microwaves, to strike targets with unmatched precision. This milestone places India alongside global heavyweights like the United States, China, and Russia, marking a proud moment for the nation. Dr Kamat announced that DRDO successfully tested a 30-kilowatt (kW) laser-based DEW, capable of destroying fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarms of drones in an instant.

“This is just the beginning,” he declared, hinting at more high-tech marvels like high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulse systems, which he dubbed “Star Wars technologies.” For those new to the term, DEWs are weapons that fire focused energy instead of bullets or explosives, offering speed, accuracy, and affordability compared to traditional arms. What makes India’s DEW so special? Once its radar or built-in Electro-Optic (EO) system locks onto a target, the weapon unleashes a powerful laser beam.

This intense light slices through the target, causing structural collapse or even catastrophic damage, like igniting fuel or electronics. It’s like using a super-focused torch to cut metal—fast, clean, and deadly. This precision reduces the risk of unintended harm, unlike missiles that can miss or cause widespread destruction. Plus, lasers don’t need costly ammunition—a single shot runs on electricity, saving crores in conflict. The 30 kW system is impressive, but what does it mean? A kilowatt equals 1,000 watts, so 30 kW is 30,000 watts—enough to vaporise small drones, disable aircraft systems, or stop missiles cold. Picture the power of hundreds of household heaters channelled into one scorching beam! Globally, India’s 30 kW is a strong start, but others are ahead. The US uses systems like the High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS), with 50 kW to 150 kW, capable of burning through boats or drones in seconds. China’s lasers, like the Silent Hunter, reportedly hit 100 kW, targeting aircraft or satellites from afar.

Russia’s Peresvet system, around 50 kW, shields key sites by blinding sensors. India’s DEW is a solid foundation, and DRDO is working to boost its power and range. DEWs are a game-changer because they’re cheaper and easier to use than traditional weapons. Missiles cost lakhs per shot and need constant restocking, but a laser keeps firing as long as there’s power. This makes DEWs ideal for replacing old-school kinetic weapons, like bullets or rockets, and even missile defence systems. They’re simpler to operate—no reloading, no heavy ammo—just aim and shoot. In modern warfare, where drones and hypersonic missiles are rising threats, DEWs offer a smart, cost-effective shield.

Globally, DEWs are reshaping battlefields. The US has lasers on Navy ships, like the USS Preble, zapping drones and missiles with up to 300 kW systems in trials. China’s Silent Hunter has wowed at defence expos, slicing metal at long ranges. Russia mounts lasers on trucks and planes, using Peresvet to guard missile bases. India’s 30 kW system, tested against multiple threats, shows it can handle drone swarms—a growing menace that’s tough for regular weapons.

DRDO’s success comes from teamwork between its labs, Indian firms, and universities. “Our synergy will take us far,” Dr Kamat said, his optimism infectious. At the New Delhi event, Dr Kamat painted a vivid picture of India’s DEW future. The laser system is just the start—DRDO is exploring ways to make it stronger, longer-ranging, and mobile, so it can be used on ships, jets, or tanks. They’re also developing microwave weapons to fry enemy electronics and pulses to shut down gadgets without a fight. These tools could protect India’s borders and support allies, all while keeping costs low and risks minimal.

“We’re building a safer, stronger India,” Kamat told the crowd, sparking cheers. Beyond DEWs, India’s defence pipeline is buzzing. The AMCA, approved in 2024, is on track for 2035. “Building a jet takes 10-15 years anywhere,” Kamat explained, urging patience. The aero engine project, learning from Kaveri, aims for sixth-generation tech with global help to save time and avoid pitfalls. “Good news is coming,” he teased. Other systems, like the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD), Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark II, are nearing induction within a year. “Our projects are almost ready,” Kamat said, his words brimming with promise. India’s DEW breakthrough is more than a weapon—it’s a symbol of ambition.

The 30 kW laser, with its ability to slice through targets and save lives, shows what India can achieve. Compared to the US, China, and Russia, we’re still growing, but the gap is shrinking fast. DRDO’s plans to scale up power, add mobility, and cut costs signal a bright future. Unlike missiles that destroy everything nearby, lasers strike only what’s needed, keeping civilians safe. And with no ammo to buy, India can defend itself without breaking the bank.

As Dr Kamat spoke in New Delhi, the crowd felt the weight of the moment. From lasers to jets, India is racing toward a high-tech tomorrow. The 30 kW DEW is a spark that could light up the skies, replacing clunky weapons with sleek, smart solutions. With more power, better aim, and endless possibilities, India’s “Star Wars” dream is no longer fiction—it’s reality, and it’s just getting started.

