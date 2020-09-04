Headlines

India's ban on 118 apps violates WTO rules, urging New Delhi to correct 'wrong practices': China

The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 04, 2020, 07:46 AM IST

In response to India's ban of 118 Chinese apps, China on Thursday said that India's 'discriminatory' measures violate World Trade Organisation rules, and urged India to correct its 'wrong practices'.

"The Indian side abused the concept of 'national security' and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant World Trade Organisation rules. China urges India to correct its wrong practices." Spokesman Gao said at a commerce Ministry briefing.

"China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win. It is hoped that the two countries will jointly maintain the hard-won cooperation and development situation and create an open and fair business environment for international investors and service providers, including Chinese companies," Gao added.

Another Chinese government representative at a separate Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing said that India's move to ban 118 Chinese apps is against the 'rights and interests of the Indian users', adding that it is hurting Chinese companies.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the state. 

The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology. It said that it has received many complaints about misuse of some applications available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and transmitting users data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

The ministry said that this decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.

