India’s Bahubali LVM3 to launch massive 6.5-tonne US BlueBird-6 Satellite on December 15

BlueBird-6, launched by India’s Bahubali rocket, will bring strong mobile internet from space to remote areas, marking a big step in India–US space cooperation.

Imagine getting smooth mobile internet even in faraway villages, hill areas or deep forests where mobile towers simply cannot reach. That is the promise of a new American satellite called BlueBird-6, and on December 15, India’s powerful LVM3 Bahubali rocket will launch it into space from Sriharikota. This mission is a major milestone for India–US space cooperation because ISRO is sending up the heaviest American commercial satellite ever—a massive 6.5 tonnes, which is almost like lifting more than one large elephants at once.

BlueBird-6 belongs to AST SpaceMobile, a Texas-based company that is building a special space-based mobile network. Their goal is simple: allow any ordinary phone to get direct mobile broadband from space without needing extra devices or special antennas. What makes BlueBird-6 truly unique is its huge commercial antenna—the biggest ever placed in low-Earth orbit. Spread across 2,400 square feet, it is almost the size of a small house. Once the satellite reaches space, this giant antenna opens like a huge umbrella, helping it send and receive strong signals.

The earlier BlueBird 1–5 satellites were much smaller. BlueBird-6 is a new “Block-2” model, which means it is 3.5 times bigger in size and can handle ten times more data than the older ones. Each BlueBird satellite can manage up to 10,000 MHz of capacity, which means very fast internet. The satellite works by teaming up with regular mobile companies such as Vodafone or Airtel, using their licensed spectrum—the official radio frequencies given by the government—to boost and strengthen mobile signals. This allows phones to connect directly to the satellite when ground networks are weak.

For now, the service will be non-continuous, meaning mobile signals from space will only appear when a satellite passes over your region. As more satellites go up, the coverage becomes more regular. AST SpaceMobile plans to launch five satellites by early 2026 and aims for 45–60 satellites by the end of 2026, with a new launch planned every one or two months. When enough satellites are in orbit, areas with poor mobile networks will get much more reliable service. This project hopes to bridge the digital divide by bringing fast internet even to places where normal tower networks are missing.

BlueBird-6 arrived in India from the US on October 19. After landing, it was moved carefully by road to Sriharikota, where engineers attached it to the LVM3 rocket, filled it with fuel and completed all final safety checks. The launch is being managed by New Space India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm that handles international satellite customers.

The LVM3 rocket itself is a three-stage, 45.5-metre-tall heavy-lift vehicle. It can carry 8 tonnes to low-Earth orbit and 4 tonnes to geosynchronous transfer orbit. Just recently, on November 2, this same rocket placed India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-3 (Communication Satellite-3) weighing 4.4 tonnes, into space. A special human-rated version of LVM3 will also carry three Indian astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission planned in 2027. With this capability, LVM3 is becoming a favourite choice for global customers. AST SpaceMobile is now the second major broadband company to fly on LVM3, after Eutelsat OneWeb.

Why is BlueBird-6 considered one of the heaviest in its class? Most low-Earth orbit satellites, like Starlink, weigh only 1 to 1.5 tonnes. Heavier satellites generally go to much higher geostationary orbits—such as Jupiter-3, the world’s heaviest commercial satellite at 9.2 tonnes. But BlueBird-6 is unusual because it is very heavy despite being meant for low-Earth orbit, just 500–700 km above Earth. Lifting such a heavy satellite into a low orbit needs a very strong rocket, and India’s Bahubali LVM3 is perfectly suited for this challenge. This makes the mission a proud achievement for ISRO.

BlueBird-6 is not just a satellite; it represents a powerful step toward a more connected world. By helping bring internet even to remote parts of the world, this mission shows how India is becoming a trusted global launch partner. As BlueBird-6 flies into space, it carries with it the hope of better connectivity, stronger India-US cooperation, and a future where no area is left without communication.

This launch is more than just a mission—it is a message that India is ready to play a major role in connecting the world.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)