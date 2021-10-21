Headlines

India's 100 crore vaccination milestone due to strong political leadership: WHO Regional Director

India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines to its people on Thursday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2021, 05:54 PM IST

As India crossed the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia said that India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally. 

"This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong political leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce, and the people themselves," said Dr Khetrapal.

"India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally. Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone, a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," Dr Khetrapal Singh added.

India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines to its people. Earlier the country took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen and expressed gratitude to the country's scientific community and health professionals for working towards achieving this stupendous feat.

In data shared by the union health ministry, the recovery rate currently is at 98.15 per cent which is also the highest since March 2020.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021, which was initially administered on Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. Later the radius of eligible vaccine takers was expanded.18,454 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours with India's active caseload standing at 1,78,831. Weekly positivity rate (1.34 per cent) less than 3 per cent for last 118 days. 

