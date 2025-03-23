ADR report reveals the richest MLA in India is BJP's Parag Shah with Rs 3,383 crore, while the poorest is BJP's Nirmal Kumar Dhara with just Rs 1,700.

In Indian politics, the wealth of ministers and elected representatives has always been a topic of discussion. Many of them come from wealthy business families or have made money through businesses like dairy farming, textiles, and other successful ventures. A recent report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), based on affidavits submitted by MLAs before elections, has revealed the wealthiest and poorest MLAs in India. The report includes details of 4,092 MLAs from 28 states and three union territories.

The Richest MLAs in India

According to the ADR report, the richest MLA in India is Parag Shah from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He represents Ghatkopar East in Maharashtra and has declared assets worth a massive Rs 3,383 crore. His wealth shows how large the financial gap is between some politicians and common citizens.

Here are the top 10 richest MLAs in India:

Parag Shah (BJP, Maharashtra) – Rs 3,383 crore

D.K. Shivakumar (INC, Karnataka) – Rs 1,413 crore

K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda (Independent, Karnataka) – Rs 1,267 crore

Priya Krishna (INC, Karnataka) – Rs 1,156 crore

N. Chandrababu Naidu (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 931 crore

Ponguru Narayana (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 824 crore

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 757 crore

V. Prashanthi Reddy (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) – Rs 716 crore

Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP, Gujarat) – Rs 661 crore

Suresha B.S. (INC, Karnataka) – Rs 648 crore

Who is the Poorest MLA?

On the other side, the poorest MLA in India is Nirmal Kumar Dhara from the BJP, who represents Indus in West Bengal. His declared assets are only Rs 1,700, which highlights the huge wealth gap in Indian politics.

Which State Has the Richest MLAs?

Karnataka has the richest MLAs in India, with 31 MLAs holding a combined wealth of over Rs 14,179 crore. Maharashtra comes second with 286 MLAs owning assets of Rs 12,424 crore. Andhra Pradesh is third, with 27 MLAs whose combined wealth is also around Rs 14,179 crore.

Which Party Has the Wealthiest MLAs?

Among political parties, BJP has the largest number of rich MLAs — a total of 1,653 MLAs, with an average wealth of Rs 15.89 crore each. However, Congress (INC), with 646 members, has a higher average wealth of Rs 26.86 crore per MLA.

This report highlights the massive economic divide in Indian politics and how wealth plays a significant role in political representation.