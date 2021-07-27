India, Russia to hold joint military exercise from next month

India and Russia will hold a joint military exercise that will begin on August 1 in Volgogard city in Russia. This will be the 12th Edition of the Indo-Russia joint military Exercise (INDRA) which will continue for 13 days from next month.

As per a statement from the Indian Army, the exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups.

A total of 250 personnel from both nations will form part of the exercise, the army said.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising of a Mechanised Infantry Battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise," the statement said.

Exercise INDRA-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian Armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both countries, the army added.

The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia, it noted.

(With ANI inputs)