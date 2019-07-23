Headlines

India rubbishes Trump's claim that PM Modi requested mediation on Kashmir

In a later night statement, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said, "No such request has been made by PM Narendra Modi to US President. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally."

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 20, 2019, 05:09 PM IST

India has outrightly rejected claims by United States President Donald Trump that Prime minister Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir.

In a later night statement, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said, "No such request has been made by PM Narendra Modi to US President. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally."

Adding, "Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally."

According to Shimla and Lahore accords, India and Pakistan will resolve their issues bilaterally without 3rd party intervention. 

The development comes in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump saying that Prime minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on Kashmir while making statement sitting alongside Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the white house. 

Trump said, "So I was with Prime Minister Modi, 2 weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator. I said where? He said Kashmir."

Trump last met Prime minister Modi in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of G20 Summit on 29th June.

Explaining his position, Trump said, "I would love to be a mediator, Its impossible to believe, two incredible countries that are very very smart with very smart leadership cant solve a problem. But if you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do."

He added, that Kashmir "should be resolved" and he will speak to Indian Prime Minister and see "what we can do".

This is for the first time US President has spoken on Kashmir publically. 

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said US "can play a most important role in bringing peace in the subcontinent" and Islamabad tried its best "to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue" but "unfortunately.. haven't made headways as yet, but I'm hoping President Trump would push the process."

A fact sheet was issued by White House on Trump-Imran meeting in which it was mentioned that while Islamabad "has taken some steps against terrorist groups operating within Pakistan", it is "vital that Pakistan take action to shut down all groups once and for all."

