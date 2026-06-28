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India rubbishes Pakistan's allegation over Karachi attack: 'Look inwards, take action against terror infrastructure'

The retort came after four Pakistani security personnel and six terrorists were killed in the attack targeting the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary force Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on Saturday night.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 08:16 PM IST

India rubbishes Pakistan's allegation over Karachi attack: 'Look inwards, take action against terror infrastructure'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
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India on Sunday rubbished allegations leveled by Pakistani officials that a terrorist attack in Karachi city was carried out by an "Indian proxy". In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it would be better for the neighbouring country to act against terror infrastructure on its soil. The retort came after four Pakistani security personnel and six terrorists were killed in the attack targeting the provincial headquarters of the paramilitary force Pakistan Rangers in Karachi on Saturday night.

In a statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them" He added: "Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the terror infrastructure on its territory and rid itself of its proclivity to rely on terrorism as an instrument of state policy."

On Saturday night, terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Rangers in Karachi, sparking an intense gunfight with security forces. Four members of the paramilitary force were killed and several others injured in the gun battle. Six terrorists were killed and another, an Afghan national, was reportedly captured. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack. But Pakistan's military and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the assault was carried out by an "Indian proxy", providing no evidence to support the accusation. Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of involvement in terror attacks in its territory, claims that New Delhi has vehemently rejected. Relations between India and Pakistan have been poor in recent years, and the countries were also involved in a four-day military conflict in May last year.

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