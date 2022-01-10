India rolls out precaution COVID-19 vaccine doses - All you need to know

With cases of COVID-19 spiking across the country and very real third wave threat, India will today start its rollout of the ‘precaution’ dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare and frontline workers, and persons above the age of 60 with comorbidities will be administered the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase beginning from Monday (January 10).

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘precaution dose’ of the COVID-19 vaccine.

How many people will get the ‘precaution dose’?

As per Health Ministry sources, the precaution dose will be given to 1.05 crore healthcare workers and 1.9 crore frontline workers, and 2.75 crore comorbid people over 60 as per schedule.

Apart from persons in above categories, election duty officials and personnel in 5 poll-bound states will also receive the precaution dose. These have been designated as frontline workers. The states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Reminders have been sent to over 1 crore persons through SMS for their precaution dose, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday.

Which vaccine will be given as ‘precaution’ dose?

Persons eligible for the precaution dose will get the same vaccine with which they were fully inoculated with the previous two doses. No mix-and-match of vaccines is allowed.

What is the gap between second dose and precaution dose?

A gap of 9 months (39) has been decided between the second COVID-19 vaccine dose and precaution dose, as per Union Health Ministry guidelines.

A reminder will be sent to persons eligible for precaution dose by CoWIN platform. The precaution dose will be noted in the digital vaccination certificate.

Other details

CoWIN portal has been open for online appointments since Saturday (January 8) evening. Eligible individuals also have an option to make an appointment on the site.

Private hospitals functioning as COVID-19 vaccination centres can vaccinate eligible members of their staff.

No medical certificate is required for people above 60 and having comorbidities at the time of receiving the precaution dose.

(With inputs from PTI)