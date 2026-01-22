FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face 3 month licence suspension, check new regulations here

In India, drivers who commit five or more traffic violations in a year may have their driving licence suspended for three months. Common offences include overspeeding, running red lights, not wearing helmets or seatbelts, and using mobile phones while driving.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

India revises traffic rules: Drivers with five violations in one year could face 3 month licence suspension, check new regulations here
The Indian government has introduced a new rule to improve road safety. Under the updated Motor Vehicles Rules, if a driver commits five or more traffic violations in a year, their driving licence can be suspended or cancelled for three months. The legislation was activated starting from January 1, 2026, with a goal of cutting down the number of accidents on roads brought about by habitual offenders.

Among the vices that traffic authorities can impose fines on are not wearing a helmet, not using a seatbelt, running a red light, driving beyond the limit, and talking on a mobile phone while driving. Automatic recording of such offences and e-issue of challans would be done by CCTV cameras in various cities. The driver is supposed to either pay the fine or give a response within 45 days, failing which the offence will be regarded as admitted. The counting of the five offences is restricted to those within the current year only and the older ones do not get carried over.

Stricter enforcement to curb repeat offenders:

The newly introduced measure by the government is necessary since frequent traffic violations are among the primary reasons for accidents in India. Before this change, only the worst violations, such as being behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle or engaging in a criminal act, could lead to the revocation of a licence. Now, the accumulation of even minor violations can eventually lead to the loss of driving rights. A transport officer must first hear the driver out before deciding to suspend the licence. This really guarantees that drivers will be able to either justify or dispute the violations before any penalty is inflicted.

Expected impact on road safety:

Experts are of the opinion that this regulation will lead to better compliance and fewer accidents eventually. Some drivers who are worried about automatic tickets and possible mistakes consider the situation unfair, but the concerned authorities are assuring that simple processes will guarantee justice. The introduction of this law will see a change in the behaviour of drivers, as they will be more careful while observing traffic rules; thus, a large improvement in the overall discipline of the roads in the country can be expected.

