India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after 2 months

The Indian Mission in Canada suspended visa services for Canadian nationals until further notice in September, citing personal reasons.

India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals after a nearly two-month pause, sources said on Wednesday.

Tensions flared between India and Canada in September following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated". Days later, New Delhi announced it was temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

India had also asked Canada to come down hard on terrorists and anti-India elements operating from its soil.

Hours before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit, services for all types of visas have resumed.

Issuing visas was suspended on September 21, however, India resumed visa services for Canadian citizens again in October for a limited number of visa categories, with the exception of journalist, job, tourist, student, missionary, and film.