India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'

The Indian government has hit back with a strong statement after United States President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on New Delhi. In a statement on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had been targeted by the US and the European Union for importing oil from Russia.

The Indian government on Monday hit back with a strong statement after United States President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on New Delhi. In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had been targeted by the US and the European Union (EU) for importing oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine. The MEA stated such targeting was "unjustified and unreasonable," adding the country would take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

MEA calls out US and EU

The MEA said in its statement that when India began importing oil from Russia after the outbreak of its war with Ukraine, the US had "actively encouraged such imports...for strengthening global energy markets stability." The statement added that India's imports are "a necessity compelled by the global market situation." Calling out the US and EU, the MEA further said: "The very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."

Ministry names US, EU pacts with Russia

The MEA went on to list out some trade pacts that the US and the EU have with Russia. "Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment," it stated. "Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals," the statement pointed out. The MEA concluded its statement saying: "Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

India's statement follows Trump's threat

The statement from the Indian government came after Trump threatened to "substantially" raise the US' tariffs on India. "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump wrote on Truth Social, an online platform he owns. "Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added. The US has already levied a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods entering America.