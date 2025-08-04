Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...

India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

'We will never...': Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after Team India drew series with England

Ethanol blend in petrol damaging old vehicles? Govt says, 'These concerns are...'

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeIndia

INDIA

India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'

The Indian government has hit back with a strong statement after United States President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on New Delhi. In a statement on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had been targeted by the US and the European Union for importing oil from Russia.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 11:25 PM IST

India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'
Donald Trump with PM Modi.

TRENDING NOW

    The Indian government on Monday hit back with a strong statement after United States President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on New Delhi. In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India had been targeted by the US and the European Union (EU) for importing oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine. The MEA stated such targeting was "unjustified and unreasonable," adding the country would take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

    MEA calls out US and EU
    The MEA said in its statement that when India began importing oil from Russia after the outbreak of its war with Ukraine, the US had "actively encouraged such imports...for strengthening global energy markets stability." The statement added that India's imports are "a necessity compelled by the global market situation." Calling out the US and EU, the MEA further said: "The very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."

    Ministry names US, EU pacts with Russia
    The MEA went on to list out some trade pacts that the US and the EU have with Russia. "Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment," it stated. "Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals," the statement pointed out. The MEA concluded its statement saying: "Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security."

    India's statement follows Trump's threat
    The statement from the Indian government came after Trump threatened to "substantially" raise the US' tariffs on India. "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits," Trump wrote on Truth Social, an online platform he owns. "Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added. The US has already levied a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods entering America.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, got AIR 31 but did not become IAS, IPS officer due to…, currently working as…
    Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam four times, got AIR 31 but did not become IAS
    Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut ahead of Raksha Bandhan, stars in…: 'Bhaijaan ke...'
    Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera makes acting debut ahead of Raksha Bandhan, stars
    Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings
    Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new featu
    Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...
    Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...
    India's import bill to skyrocket by USD 9-11 billion post US penalty on Russian oil; here's how
    India's import bill to skyrocket by USD 9-11 billion post US penalty on Russian
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
    Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
    From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
    Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
    5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
    5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
    7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
    7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
    Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
    Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE