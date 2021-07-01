India's request to EU: Consider Covishield, Covaxin under 'Green passport' scheme or face reciprocal policy

Headlines

Flood warning in Delhi-NCR again? Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid Himachal Pradesh rains

'There can be no peace till...': Congress MP's big statement on Manipur violence

Billionaire Gautam Singhania blasts Maserati, labels Rs 4 crore MC20 as ‘worst car’

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

Jadavpur University case: 6 more held in connection with death of JU student

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flood warning in Delhi-NCR again? Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid Himachal Pradesh rains

'There can be no peace till...': Congress MP's big statement on Manipur violence

Billionaire Gautam Singhania blasts Maserati, labels Rs 4 crore MC20 as ‘worst car’

Players with most ducks in Asia Cup history

8 Symptoms of PCOD

Bowlers with most wickets in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being trolled for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Went through...'

'Ek ghanta ho gaya': When BTS V was interrupted by Indian man in Paris

HomeIndia

India

India's request to EU: Consider Covishield, Covaxin under 'Green passport' scheme or face reciprocal policy

Controversy unfolded over EU's move to not include India's Covishield and Covaxin under its 'Green Passport' scheme for its Digital COVID Certificate.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2021, 12:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has requested the members of the 27-nation European Union (EU) to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to travel to Europe, sources said. As per sources, India has requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal.

The controversy has unfolded over European Union's move to not include India's Covishield and Covaxin under its 'Green Passport' scheme for its Digital COVID Certificate.

In India, there have been apprehensions that people who took Covishield and Covaxin jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme.

India has said that it will begin a reciprocal policy when it comes to an exemption from quarantine, and this would mean that unless the EU accepts Covishield and Covaxin certificates, their digital certificates will not be accepted in India, and people from the EU will face mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the country.

What is the 'Green Passport' scheme

Under its 'Green Passport' scheme, the European Union's Digital COVID certificate framework to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic is to come into effect on Thursday.

As per this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU.

However, the individual member states have the flexibility to also accept vaccines that have been authorised at the national level or by the World Health Organisation.

The EU Digital COVID certificate or 'Green Pass' will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document will serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.

At present, the EU countries accept only the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen.

India's stand

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took up the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the EU digital COVID certificate scheme during a meeting with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Italy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Independence Day 2023: From flag hoisting to PM's speech, know full schedule of events at Red Fort on 15 August

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE