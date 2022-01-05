India reports first death linked to Omicron variant, Maharashtra remains worst hit

In a first, India recorded its foremost COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.

Meanwhile, the country reported 243 new cases of the Omicron variant in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,135 cases. Of these, 828 people have recovered from the new strain so far.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states with this new variant.

Among the states and union territories (UTs) that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 653 cases of this variant. Of them, 259 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data on Wednesday. The state alone has reported 85 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.

With 82 cases of Omicron variant detected in the last 24 hrs, Delhi's tally has reached 464. The national capital has the second-highest cases of Omicron infection. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi is followed by Kerala with 185 Omicron cases. The Union health ministry on Wednesday morning said that the Omicron infection has so far spread into 24 states and UTs.

Among other states, Rajasthan has detected 174 Omicron infections with 88 discharged so far. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have so far reported 154 and 121 cases of Omicron respectively.

However, the Omicron case count continues in single digits for Madhya Pradesh at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8 cases. Goa and Meghalaya have reported 5 Omicron cases each. Chandigarh and Jammu Kashmir also continue with 3 cases each. Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Punjab have 2 cases each so far. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Laddakh, Manipur continue with one case of this variant each so far.