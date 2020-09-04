India reports 83,341 new COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 68,472 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The total cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,05,774 active coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,69,765 samples were tested on September 3 while overall 4.66 crore samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday set the record for the highest single-day spike across the world with 83,883 new cases. On the other hand, as many as 11,72,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday. This also is a record in itself. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of 10 lakh tests per day.

As India has entered into the Unlock 4.0 phase with more relaxations in place, it is becoming the new Coronavirus hotspot, explains Sudhir Chaudhary in his show DNA. India is third in the world in terms of the total number of infected people but has reached the top with the spike in the single-day cases and mortality numbers.

Notably, the number of COVID-19 cases has seen a surge because testing has been intensified. People just need to be more cautious and follow the Unlock guidelines properly to prevent contracting and spreading the infection.