India reports 71,365 new Covid-19 cases, 5.6% higher than yesterday

India reported 71,365 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The active caseload mounted to 8,92,828, which is 2.11 percent of the total Covid-19 cases reported so far.

The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 4.54 percent while the weekly positivity rate also dipped to 7.57 percent. As many as 1,217 people lost their lives due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 5,05,279.

According to the health ministry, as many as 1,72,211 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,10,12,869. The recovery rate of the country is at 96.70 percent.

A total of 15,71,726 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 74.46 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry. Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, 170.87 (1,70,87,06,705) crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

On the other hand, global Covid-19 cases surpassed the 400 million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The global case count amounted to 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 pm PT (6:51 am IST) Tuesday, showed the data.

The US reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 percent of the global cases and more than 15 percent of the global deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the other hand, India recorded the world's second-largest caseload of 42,339,611, followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases as well as the world's second-largest death toll of 634,057.