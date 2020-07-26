India reports 48,661 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 32,000

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,661 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,85,522, out of which there are 4,67,882 active cases and 8,85,577 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 32,063 with 705 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,66,368 cases reported until Saturday.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 2,06,737 cases and 3,409 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,29,531 cases and 3,806 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 22, of these 4,42,263 samples were tested on July 25.