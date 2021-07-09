Headlines

India reports 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hour, 911 fresh fatalities

While Kerala reported 13,772 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest among the states, Maharashtra recorded 9,083 infections in the last 24 hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

India has reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll has climbed to 4,05,939 with 911 fresh fatalities.

The 911 new fatalities include 439 from Maharashtra, 142 from Kerala, and 62 from Karnataka. While Kerala reported 13,772 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest among the states, Maharashtra recorded 9,083 infections in the last 24 hours. 

The active cases comprise 1.49% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.19%, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 1,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

As many as 17,90,708 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,70,16,605, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.42%. It has been less than 3% for 18 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.36%, according to the health ministry.

A total of 4,05,939 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,24,296 from Maharashtra, 35,663 from Karnataka, 33,253 from Tamil Nadu, 25,008 from Delhi, 22,676 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,867 from West Bengal, and 16,157 from Punjab.

