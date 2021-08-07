India reports 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Kerala continues to be top contributor

COVID-19: India also crossed a significant milestone of administering 50 crore vaccine doses under a nationwide vaccination drive.

India, on Saturday, reported 38,628 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the daily positivity rate remained less than 3 percent for the last 12 days.

Kerala continues to be the top contributor, as the state recorded 19,948 cases followed by Maharashtra with 5,539 cases.

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 3,18,95,385 including 4,12,153 active infections. The active cases constitute only 1.29 percent of the total infections. Recoveries of 40,017 patients during the last 24 hours pushed the overall recoveries to 3,10,55,861.

At present, India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 percent. The weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.39 percent. The country recorded 4,27,371 deaths due to COVID-19, of which 617 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity has substantially ramped up and so far 47.83 crore tests have been conducted.

India also crossed a significant milestone of administering 50 crore vaccine doses under a nationwide vaccination drive. With 49,55,138 vaccinations in the last 24 hours, India has so far administered a total of 50,10,09,609 doses.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "India soars high on #COVID19 vaccination, historic record of 50 crore doses administered to date!"

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that around 80 crore Indians got free ration during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic including 5 crore people from Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi said this during a video interaction with Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana beneficiaries from the state.