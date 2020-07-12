India reports 28,637 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 8,49,553

Breaking all previous records, India on Sunday reported the highest-ever spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases. As many as 551 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

With this, the country's total count has almost reached 8.5 lakh.

As per the data from Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, India now has 8,49,553 COVID-19 cases, including 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

Maharashtra with 2,46,600 cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state has 99,499 active cases while 1,36,985 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 10,116.

Tamil Nadu with 1,34,226 cases, including 46,413 active ones, is the next worst affected in the country. While the number of cured and discharged patients is at 85,915 in the state, the toll due to the disease is at 1,898.

The national capital has recorded 1,10,921 confirmed cases so far. However, the number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,895 and 87,692 patients have been cured and discharged so far. With 3,334 deaths being reported due to COVID-19 in the city.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country and reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the government.