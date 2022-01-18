India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 infections, active cases in country highest in 230 days

The Union Ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday confirmed that India reported 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant.

The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

There has been an 8.31 percent increase in Omicron cases since Monday, the ministry said.

Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.

The active cases comprise 4.62 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.09 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 80,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.