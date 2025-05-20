India has reported 164 fresh cases of Covid 19, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. Maharashtra has 56 active cases. Two Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, one 59 year old cancer patient and a 14 year old girl with Kidney disease.

The latest wave of Coronavirus disease or COVID-19 has hit many countries in Southeast Asia, with the spread of new Omicron sub variants like jN.1. India, too has reported 164 fresh cases of Covid 19, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. To review the current COVID-19 situation and the rise in number of cases, the chairpersonship of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has held a meeting with experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central government hospitals, as per PTI.

State-wise cases reported

Maharashtra has 56 active cases. Two Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, one 59 year old cancer patient and a 14 year old girl with Kidney disease. Kerala has reported 69 new cases. Tamil Nadu has 34 new cases. There are currently 257 active cases in India, a major spike observed last week. As of May 19, 2025, India has reported 257 active cases of Covid 19 cases.

Spike in cases in Hong Kong, Singapore

Both Singapore and Hong Kong are on high alert regarding the rise of covid cases. However, the symptoms have been 'mild' and not fatal, health authorities are taking extra precautions. Hospital arrangements and other precautionary measures are being taken by the health authorities. Experts have advised the citizens to wear masks and maintain social distance to prevent the mutation of this omicron variant, jN.

About the jN.1 variant

The jN.1 variant of the coronavirus belongs to the family of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage, is also known as the 'Pirola' virus. The World health Organization (WHO) in December 2023, classified JN.1 variant as a 'Variant of interest' as it rapidly mutates.

In this variant, the symptoms are 'mild to moderate.' Some of the symptoms associated with JN.1 variants are: 1.sore throat 2.Fever 3.Runny nose 4.Dry cough 5.Fatigue 6.Headache 7.Loss of taste or smell.