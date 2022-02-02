India reports 1,61,386 new Covid-19 cases, daily infections down by 3.4%

India on Wednesday reported 1,61,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, 3.4 percent lower than before of 1,67,059 cases. In the same time span, as many as 1,733 deaths were also reported as Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 fatalities which were included in the day's count, taking the death toll to 4,97,975.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 51,887 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,096 cases, Maharashtra with 14,372 cases, Karnataka with 14,366 cases, and Gujarat with 8,338 cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 16,21,603 which constitutes 3.90 percent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 2,81,109 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,95,11,307. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.91 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,42,793 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 73.24 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 14.15 percent while the daily positivity rate has come down to 9.26 per cent., below 10 percent from 11.6 percent.

With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 167.29 crores as of Wednesday morning. More than 11.48 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.