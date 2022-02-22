India reports 13,405 new Covid-19 infections, 235 deaths

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday, informed that India recorded 13,405 new Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 235 Covid-related deaths, the toll has mounted to 5,12,344, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have also been reduced to 1,81,075 which constitute 0.42 percent of the country's total positive cases. A total of 34,226 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 4,21,58,510. Consequently, the country`s recovery rate stands at 98.38 percent, said the Ministry.

READ | British PM announces end of restrictions, unveils strategy for 'living with Covid'

Also in the same period, a total of 10,84,247 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.12 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.98 percent, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 1.24 percent.

With the administration of over 35.50 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has touched 175.83 crores as of Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,00,25,470 sessions.

More than 11.17 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as per the health ministry's data.