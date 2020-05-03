India reported over 10,000 cases in last 4 days, 110 new reported every hour

The number of COVID-19 cases in India is increasing rapidly. While the government has given some relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, figures have shown that an average of 110 new cases are being reported every hour. Moreover, if we go by the data of the last 24 hours, 3 COVID-19 patients died every hour.

In the last four days, India witnessed over 10,000 cases and 300 deaths.

The current count of cases across the country stands at 39,980, including 1,301 deaths, as per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 28,046 active cases at present while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged.

The worst-hit state is Maharashtra with cases exceeding 12,000. Gujarat is in second place with 5,054 COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 262 deaths, while 896 people have been discharged.

National capital Delhi is also one of the most affected states with the case count standing at 4,122.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,846 confirmed cases so far out of which 624 patients have recovered and 151 patients have succumbed to the disease.

While Rajasthan has reported 2,770 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu's figure stands at 2,757 with 1,341 patients recovered and 29 fatalities.

Country's largest state by population, Uttar Pradesh, has seen as many as 2,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 689 recovered and 43 casualties.

In Kerala, which reported the country`s first COVID-19 case, 499 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

The Centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 17, while allowing different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones.

In the 733 districts which comes under COVID-19 zones, 130 are red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones.