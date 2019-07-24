India repeats firm 'no' to mediation in Kashmir dispute with Pakistan. Here's why

India was quick to turn down US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, and refuted his claim that PM Narendra Modi had asked for it. Observers, including American ones, immediately came out to say it was near impossible that an Indian PM had sought intervention in the Kashmir dispute.

India repeated it long-standing position that Kashmir is an issue that could only be solved bilaterally, in accordance with the 1972 Shimla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.

The US State Department quickly softened Trump's remarks, and reiterated the US stand that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and that the US is willing to help in whatever way India and Pakistan seek.

India has held ever since the Shimla Agreement was signed that resolving the Kashmir was solely in the hands of India and Pakistan.

Here is a 10-point explainer on why India will not agree to third-party mediation: