India removes security barrier outside Pakistan High Commission in tit-for-tat move after US envoy's J-K comment

The measure in New Delhi is being interpreted as a prompt reciprocal diplomatic response amid escalating bilateral tensions.

The Indian authorities have dismantled traffic bollards, barricades and other structures located outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, following Pakistan’s removal of security barricades outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad earlier this week.

The measure in New Delhi is being interpreted as a prompt reciprocal diplomatic response amid escalating bilateral tensions.

India removes e ncroachments outside Pakistan High Commission

As per sources, a JCB was deployed to clear purported encroachments in the vicinity of the Pakistan High Commission, particularly around its visa section. The structures in question were reportedly positioned outside the prescribed perimeter of the diplomatic compound.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian authorities dismantle the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound. pic.twitter.com/QYvbj7s7fE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

Authorities also removed parts of the external security arrangements that had previously restricted movement around the Pakistan mission.

Pakistan slams US ambassador over J&K's remarks

These developments coincide with a period of visible unease in Pakistan following US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's inaugural visit to Jammu and Kashmir, during which he described the Union Territory as an "important part of India".

While in Srinagar on Wednesday, Gor characterized Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India" and commended the region's natural landscape. His remarks elicited a strong reaction from Islamabad.

In his capacity as the Trump administration's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Gor also undertook a shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar. He further stated that the United States could reassess its travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir, noting the security measures undertaken by the central government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Pakistan summons US diplomat

Within hours of Gor’s remarks, the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad and conveyed a "strong demarche" in response to the ambassador’s comments.

Islamabad, the Foreign Office stated, "strongly condemned and categorically rejected" the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India. It reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir constitutes an internationally acknowledged disputed territory, whose ultimate disposition is to be determined in accordance with pertinent UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Pakistani side further contended that Gor’s remarks were inconsistent with what it described as the established US position on the Kashmir issue, and diverged from Washington’s professed adherence to international law and the UN Charter.