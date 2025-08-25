India remains defiant to US hours before additional tariffs come into force, says it would crude oil from...

US President Donald Trump imposed 25% additional tariffs over the base tariffs of 25% on India. The cumulative 50% US Tariffs will come into force on August 27. What will India do?

Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar announced Sunday that New Delhi would continue to buy crude oil from wherever it gets the "best deal". Talking to Russia's state-run news agency TASS, he said that the priority is to ensure the energy security of the country's 1.4 billion people. In other words, he made it clear that New Delhi would continue to buy Russian oil. It has come days before the additional punitive tariffs of 25% for buying oil and weapons from Russia, set in place. US President Donald Trump imposed 25% secondary tariffs over the base tariffs of 25% on India. The cumulative 50% US Tariffs will come into force on August 27.

What did India say about buying crude oil?

A day earlier, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar slammed the US for punishing India for buying Russian oil. He said, "If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so if you don't like it, don't buy it." Jaishankar also said that India maintained strategic autonomy in decision-making. With these words, the foreign minister indicated that India would not succumb to the US pressure and stop buying Russian oil.

India toughens stance

India toughened its stand also after US Vice President JD Vance claimed Trump imposed the additional tariffs on India to put pressure on Russia.

He said, "Trump has applied aggressive economic leverage, for example, secondary tariffs on India, to try to make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy." He added, "We believe we've already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks."

Earlier, Jaishankar also pointed out that the biggest buyer of Russian oil is China, and the biggest buyer of Russian gas is the European Union, but Donald Trump did not punish them with an additional tariff. India also showed its defiance when the state-run oil companies Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum resumed buying Russian oil after a brief lull.

India sends signals to US

At the same time, New Delhi has tried to send positive signals to Washington by buying more than two million barrels of US crude oil. It suspended the import duty on the US cotton. Besides, New Delhi also indicated it would buy soybeans, soybean oil, and canola oil from the US. However, the Trump administration is determined to browbeat India.India has apparently refused to surrender to the US pressure.