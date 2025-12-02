India releases new seismic map, places entire Himalayan arc in highest-risk zone, here’s what you need to know

India has released an updated seismic zonation map under the new Earthquake Design Code, which is a significantly revised map showing earthquake-prone areas among which the country has placed the entire Himalayan arc as part of highest-risk Zone VI

India has released an updated seismic zonation map under the new Earthquake Design Code, which is a significantly revised map showing earthquake-prone areas among which the country has placed the entire Himalayan arc as part of highest-risk Zone VI, recently introduced which effects how the country understands earthquake vulnerabilities.

What threat does the new map shows?

According to the new map, approximately 61% of India’s regions now fall under moderate to high hazard zones, which will require tougher construction rules and ensuring more safety in planning across these regions, a ToI report said. This shift will now impact building construction, major infrastructure, and urban expansion as they need to comply with the norms aligned with the continuous tectonic stresses beneath these vulnerable regions which are also some of the most populated areas.

Vineet Gahalaut, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and former director of the National Centre for Seismology, stated that the updated map made the Himalayan belt more uniform, which was a requirement as it was earlier scattered across Zones IV and V despite sharing the same tectonic threat.

He emphasised that previous maps ignored the risks from the long-unruptured fault segments, in particular the central Himalayan stretch which has not seen a concerning surface-rupturing event in almost two centuries. “The earlier zonation did not fully account for the behaviour of these locked segments, which continue to accumulate stress,” he said, adding that the new framework adopted a more scientific, data-driven approach to seismic classification across the region.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released the new map which has replaced previous maps that were totally based on past earthquake history. The new version uses a scientific method called probabilistic seismic hazard assessment (PSHA).