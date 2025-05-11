During a press briefing on Sunday evening, detailed missile impact videos of the Muridke terror camp and others were played.

India has released before and after images showing terror camps in Pakistan destroyed by India's precision strikes during Operation Sindoor. During a press briefing on Sunday evening, detailed missile impact videos of the Muridke terror camp and others were played. It was explained how the Indian Armed Forces carried out a precise and targeted strike on the facility.

The Indian strikes came as a symbolic blow to Pakistan, exposing the gaps in Pakistan's air defence system and also its inability to defend this high-value target. Notably, India's targeted strikes on multiple Pakistani airbases, as part of Operation Sindoor, inflicted heavy damage, dismantling its ability to launch strikes and also dealt a strategic and psychological blow to its defence establishment.

The briefing was led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), along with Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, Director General Air Operations (DG Air Ops), Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations (DGNO), and Major General SS Sharda (ADGSC). Air Marshal AK Bharti showcased detailed missile impact videos from the operation, including visuals of successful strikes on terror camps at Muridke and Bahawalpur.

#WATCH | Delhi: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai says "...Those strikes across those nine terror hubs left more than 100 terrorists killed, including high value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed that were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the… pic.twitter.com/IeH6Je6STE — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Marshal AK Bharti shows the detailed missile impact video at Bahwalpur terror camp. #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/OnT5sdwrND — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

India's coordinated and precision strikes on these airbases delivered a strategic knockout to Pakistan's aerial capabilities.