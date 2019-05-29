India relaxes travel advisory for Sri Lanka

India altered its advisory for Indians to reconsider nonessential travel to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed more than 250 people.

In a freshly updated advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on social media and the opening of schools," but advised Indians travelling to Sri Lanka to be "careful and vigilant."

India had issued the advisory on April 27 asking Indians to avoid nonessential travel to Sri Lanka.

Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had asked countries to remove the travel advisory since it impacts the tourism business of the island nation.

China, over the weekend, was one of the first countries to tone down the advisory from 'Do not travel to Sri Lanka' to 'be cautious'.

Tourism is one of the major contributors to the Sri Lankan economy and took a severe beating after the Easter Sunday attacks in which many foreigners were also killed.