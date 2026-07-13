India rejects rushed US trade deal to protect national interests: Report

Indian negotiators also held firm on shielding politically sensitive areas such as agriculture

India has chosen not to rush an interim trade deal with the United States. According to government officials and analysts, the Narendra Modi government feels its negotiating leverage has improved due to stronger economic conditions, wider trade partnerships, and lower external risks.

Despite months of talks and hopes that a deal could be signed during US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s visit to New Delhi last month, the two countries could not agree after hitting roadblocks on key issues.

Why India turned down the deal?

India turned down a deal that didn’t meet its core demands, as per a report by Reuters. These included better tariff access than rival exporters like China and a guarantee from Washington that no new tariffs would be imposed after the agreement. Indian negotiators also held firm on shielding politically sensitive areas such as agriculture

“Our position is clear—we don’t intend to rush into a deal that is not on favourable terms or compromise on red lines like ceding ground on agriculture," an Indian government official aware of the negotiations told Reuters.

Washington had hoped to lock in fast concessions before Trump’s new tariffs take effect this month. However, India hasn’t rushed, despite the threat of steeper export duties.

After Greer’s trip, Piyush Goyal underlined India’s position, stating that any agreement with the US must deliver clear advantages for India.

Challenges in India-US trade deal

Right now, most Indian exports to the US face a 10 per cent tariff. But the Trump administration is likely to roll out higher duties later this month following probes into excess industrial capacity. Separately, Washington has also suggested adding tariffs of up to 12.5 per cent on several countries, including India, over claims of goods made with forced labour — allegations that India has rejected.

A source in the US negotiating team told Reuters that Washington believes India must offer reciprocal concessions to qualify for the preferential trade access it wants.

However, White House spokesman Kush Desai said: “The Trump administration continues to productively engage with Indian officials to finalise a historic trade deal that puts Americans and America First."

According to trade analysts, India’s leverage in negotiations has strengthened over the last few months.

Despite the impact of the Iran conflict, India’s merchandise exports rose roughly 15 per cent YoY in Q1, backed by higher petroleum shipments. Exports to the Gulf have returned to pre-conflict levels, while those to the US have also seen growth.