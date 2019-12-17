India rejects Pakistan's 'laughable' resolution on Citizenship Amendment Act

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday censured a resolution adapted by Pakistan national assembly criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act, terming it as a poorly veiled attack to divert attention from its appalling treatment and persecution of its religious minorities.

"The resolution is a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Pakistan's appalling treatment and persecution of its own religious minorities. The demographics of these minorities, whether Hindu, Christian, Sikh or other faiths, in Pakistan speak for themselves," said the ministry in a statement.

MEA also said that Pakistan has no right to pass a resolution which is related to a internal matter of India. "We categorically reject the resolution," it said, adding that the passing of the resolution by Pakistan Parliament was 'laughable'.

It also added that the attempt is made to further Pakistan's false narrative on Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. "It seeks to provide justification for Pakistan's unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India. We are confident that such attempts will fail."

On Monday, a resolution was passed in Pakistan's Parliament terming the Citizenship Amendment Act against the bilateral agreements and demanding that the Indian government must remove the "discriminatory" clauses in the new legislation.

The MEA further stressed that Pakistan should do serious self-introspection and stop making false accusations against India.

"It is laughable that the National Assembly of Pakistan, that has itself passed discriminatory legislation against religious minorities, should point fingers at others," said the MEA. "We call upon Pakistan to engage in serious self-introspection rather than to falsely accuse others of what they themselves are guilty of. Pakistan would do well to remember that India is the world's largest democracy, that all its governments have been freely and fairly elected through universal adult franchise, and that all Indians irrespective of faith enjoy equal rights under the Constitution," added the MEA statement.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.